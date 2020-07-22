All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 63 Fielding Grove Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
63 Fielding Grove Dr
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

63 Fielding Grove Dr

63 Fielding Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

63 Fielding Grove Drive, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Fielding Grove Dr have any available units?
63 Fielding Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 63 Fielding Grove Dr have?
Some of 63 Fielding Grove Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Fielding Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
63 Fielding Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Fielding Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 Fielding Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 63 Fielding Grove Dr offer parking?
No, 63 Fielding Grove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 63 Fielding Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Fielding Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Fielding Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 63 Fielding Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 63 Fielding Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 63 Fielding Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Fielding Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Fielding Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Fielding Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 63 Fielding Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College