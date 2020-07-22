608 Scotland Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities car wash area playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Located in the sought after Highlands North swim/tennis subdivision, this home is a must see! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths this home is exceptionally designed boasting a spacious formal dining, living room, family room and breakfast area. Upstairs, enjoy 4 over-sized bedrooms with a private owner's suite consisting of a beautiful bathroom, garden tub and his-and-hers walk-in closets. Further interior features include stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry and security system (optional). Relaxation and comfort await you!



AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX



PETS: YES, OK with Conditions

*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!



All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application

Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount

ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions

MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history

$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted

No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.



For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.