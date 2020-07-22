All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 608 Scotland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
608 Scotland Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

608 Scotland Dr

608 Scotland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

608 Scotland Drive, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Located in the sought after Highlands North swim/tennis subdivision, this home is a must see! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths this home is exceptionally designed boasting a spacious formal dining, living room, family room and breakfast area. Upstairs, enjoy 4 over-sized bedrooms with a private owner's suite consisting of a beautiful bathroom, garden tub and his-and-hers walk-in closets. Further interior features include stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry and security system (optional). Relaxation and comfort await you!

AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX

PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Scotland Dr have any available units?
608 Scotland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 608 Scotland Dr have?
Some of 608 Scotland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Scotland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
608 Scotland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Scotland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Scotland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 608 Scotland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 608 Scotland Dr offers parking.
Does 608 Scotland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Scotland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Scotland Dr have a pool?
Yes, 608 Scotland Dr has a pool.
Does 608 Scotland Dr have accessible units?
No, 608 Scotland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Scotland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Scotland Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Scotland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 608 Scotland Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College