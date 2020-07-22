608 Scotland Dr

Amenities
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!!! Located in the sought after Highlands North swim/tennis subdivision, this home is a must see! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths this home is exceptionally designed boasting a spacious formal dining, living room, family room and breakfast area. Upstairs, enjoy 4 over-sized bedrooms with a private owner's suite consisting of a beautiful bathroom, garden tub and his-and-hers walk-in closets. Further interior features include stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter-tops, custom cabinetry and security system (optional). Relaxation and comfort await you!
AVAILABLE NOW | SHOW: LOCKBOX
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is available to view, call 678.834.8758 to schedule your viewing TODAY!
All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.
For more information on our properties and Screening Criteria visit www.title1management.com.