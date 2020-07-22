---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a57aa00f2 ---- Comfortable One Story living. Open kitchen to family room with fireplace to cozy up to. Two car garage - Nice yard.. Front porch to enjoy the coming spring. Quiet cul-de-sac lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 Waterway Trail have any available units?
602 Waterway Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 602 Waterway Trail currently offering any rent specials?
602 Waterway Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.