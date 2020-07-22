All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 602 Waterway Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
602 Waterway Trail
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

602 Waterway Trail

602 Waterway Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

602 Waterway Trl, Paulding County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a57aa00f2 ----
Comfortable One Story living. Open kitchen to family room with fireplace to cozy up to. Two car garage - Nice yard.. Front porch to enjoy the coming spring. Quiet cul-de-sac lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Waterway Trail have any available units?
602 Waterway Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 602 Waterway Trail currently offering any rent specials?
602 Waterway Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Waterway Trail pet-friendly?
No, 602 Waterway Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 602 Waterway Trail offer parking?
Yes, 602 Waterway Trail offers parking.
Does 602 Waterway Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Waterway Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Waterway Trail have a pool?
No, 602 Waterway Trail does not have a pool.
Does 602 Waterway Trail have accessible units?
No, 602 Waterway Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Waterway Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Waterway Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Waterway Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Waterway Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College