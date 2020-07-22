602 Waterway Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a57aa00f2 ----

Comfortable One Story living. Open kitchen to family room with fireplace to cozy up to. Two car garage - Nice yard.. Front porch to enjoy the coming spring. Quiet cul-de-sac lot.