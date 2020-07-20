All apartments in Paulding County
58 6th Avenue W
Last updated June 8 2019 at 3:46 AM

58 6th Avenue W

58 6th Ave W · No Longer Available
Location

58 6th Ave W, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to rent. Split foyer with large fenced in back yard. Oversized family room. Kitchen with eat in breakfast room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 6th Avenue W have any available units?
58 6th Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 58 6th Avenue W have?
Some of 58 6th Avenue W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 6th Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
58 6th Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 6th Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 58 6th Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 58 6th Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 58 6th Avenue W offers parking.
Does 58 6th Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 6th Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 6th Avenue W have a pool?
No, 58 6th Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 58 6th Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 58 6th Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 58 6th Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 6th Avenue W has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 6th Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 6th Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.
