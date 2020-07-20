Rent Calculator
58 6th Avenue W
58 6th Avenue W
58 6th Ave W
·
Location
58 6th Ave W, Paulding County, GA 30157
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to rent. Split foyer with large fenced in back yard. Oversized family room. Kitchen with eat in breakfast room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 58 6th Avenue W have any available units?
58 6th Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paulding County, GA
.
What amenities does 58 6th Avenue W have?
Some of 58 6th Avenue W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 58 6th Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
58 6th Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 6th Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 58 6th Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Paulding County
.
Does 58 6th Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 58 6th Avenue W offers parking.
Does 58 6th Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 6th Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 6th Avenue W have a pool?
No, 58 6th Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 58 6th Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 58 6th Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 58 6th Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 58 6th Avenue W has units with dishwashers.
Does 58 6th Avenue W have units with air conditioning?
No, 58 6th Avenue W does not have units with air conditioning.
