Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

54 Darbys Avenue

54 Darbys Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

54 Darbys Avenue, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Darbys Avenue have any available units?
54 Darbys Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 54 Darbys Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
54 Darbys Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Darbys Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 54 Darbys Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 54 Darbys Avenue offer parking?
No, 54 Darbys Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 54 Darbys Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Darbys Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Darbys Avenue have a pool?
No, 54 Darbys Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 54 Darbys Avenue have accessible units?
No, 54 Darbys Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Darbys Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Darbys Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Darbys Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Darbys Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
