49 Laurel Springs Court, Paulding County, GA 30132
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT ON CULDESAC*Like-New Condition*Fenced*Granite Counters*Hardwood Flooring*Spacious, Open Plan*Covered Porch*Private Backyard/Deck*Boat Door in Basement*Kitchen-Level Parking*Top Schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
