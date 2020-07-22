All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 49 Laurel Springs Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
49 Laurel Springs Court
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:08 PM

49 Laurel Springs Court

49 Laurel Springs Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

49 Laurel Springs Court, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL RANCH HOME WITH FINISHED BASEMENT ON CULDESAC*Like-New Condition*Fenced*Granite Counters*Hardwood Flooring*Spacious, Open Plan*Covered Porch*Private Backyard/Deck*Boat Door in Basement*Kitchen-Level Parking*Top Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Laurel Springs Court have any available units?
49 Laurel Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 49 Laurel Springs Court have?
Some of 49 Laurel Springs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Laurel Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
49 Laurel Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Laurel Springs Court pet-friendly?
No, 49 Laurel Springs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 49 Laurel Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 49 Laurel Springs Court offers parking.
Does 49 Laurel Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Laurel Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Laurel Springs Court have a pool?
No, 49 Laurel Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 49 Laurel Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 49 Laurel Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Laurel Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Laurel Springs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Laurel Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Laurel Springs Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College