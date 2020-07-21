All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:01 PM

45 Foxtail Lane

45 Foxtail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

45 Foxtail Lane, Paulding County, GA 30101

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1890 sq ft, 2 story home in Acworth! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Foxtail Lane have any available units?
45 Foxtail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 45 Foxtail Lane have?
Some of 45 Foxtail Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Foxtail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
45 Foxtail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Foxtail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Foxtail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 45 Foxtail Lane offer parking?
No, 45 Foxtail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 45 Foxtail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Foxtail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Foxtail Lane have a pool?
No, 45 Foxtail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 45 Foxtail Lane have accessible units?
No, 45 Foxtail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Foxtail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Foxtail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Foxtail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Foxtail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
