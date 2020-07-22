All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

441 Dillon Drive

441 Dillon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

441 Dillon Drive, Paulding County, GA 30134

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,216 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5414535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Dillon Drive have any available units?
441 Dillon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 441 Dillon Drive have?
Some of 441 Dillon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Dillon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
441 Dillon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Dillon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 441 Dillon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 441 Dillon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 441 Dillon Drive offers parking.
Does 441 Dillon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Dillon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Dillon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 441 Dillon Drive has a pool.
Does 441 Dillon Drive have accessible units?
No, 441 Dillon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Dillon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Dillon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Dillon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Dillon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
