43 Oak Landing Drive S

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets hot tub fireplace carpet

Abundant space in this unique home with detached quarters that can serve multiple purposes. Main home is 3BR, 2.5BA with hardwoods in living room & DR. Master has new carpet, en suite bath, 2 traditional closets, and a huge walk in closet. W/D is conveniently located upstairs. Walk onto back deck and enjoy the hot tub. Beyond the hot tub is the guest quarters that is currently occupied. Back yard is fenced, side yard has fruit trees, and this home is located on a double lot. Rent include utilities.