Paulding County, GA
43 Oak Landing Drive S
43 Oak Landing Drive S

43 Oak Landing Dr · No Longer Available
Location

43 Oak Landing Dr, Paulding County, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Abundant space in this unique home with detached quarters that can serve multiple purposes. Main home is 3BR, 2.5BA with hardwoods in living room & DR. Master has new carpet, en suite bath, 2 traditional closets, and a huge walk in closet. W/D is conveniently located upstairs. Walk onto back deck and enjoy the hot tub. Beyond the hot tub is the guest quarters that is currently occupied. Back yard is fenced, side yard has fruit trees, and this home is located on a double lot. Rent include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Oak Landing Drive S have any available units?
43 Oak Landing Drive S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 43 Oak Landing Drive S have?
Some of 43 Oak Landing Drive S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Oak Landing Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
43 Oak Landing Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Oak Landing Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 43 Oak Landing Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 43 Oak Landing Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 43 Oak Landing Drive S offers parking.
Does 43 Oak Landing Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 Oak Landing Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Oak Landing Drive S have a pool?
No, 43 Oak Landing Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 43 Oak Landing Drive S have accessible units?
No, 43 Oak Landing Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Oak Landing Drive S have units with dishwashers?
No, 43 Oak Landing Drive S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43 Oak Landing Drive S have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 Oak Landing Drive S does not have units with air conditioning.
