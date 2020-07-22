All apartments in Paulding County
Paulding County, GA
420 Blake Dr
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:13 AM

420 Blake Dr

420 Blake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 Blake Drive, Paulding County, GA 30134

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online This home is on the Rently lockbox system.- Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Blake Dr have any available units?
420 Blake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 420 Blake Dr have?
Some of 420 Blake Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Blake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
420 Blake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Blake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Blake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 420 Blake Dr offer parking?
No, 420 Blake Dr does not offer parking.
Does 420 Blake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Blake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Blake Dr have a pool?
No, 420 Blake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 420 Blake Dr have accessible units?
No, 420 Blake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Blake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Blake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Blake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Blake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
