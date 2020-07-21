All apartments in Paulding County
42 Jamie Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:48 PM

42 Jamie Drive

42 Jamie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

42 Jamie Drive, Paulding County, GA 30141

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move In Special! Move in by 03/01/2020 receive $500 off first full month rent. Apply online www.snelsonproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Jamie Drive have any available units?
42 Jamie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 42 Jamie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
42 Jamie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Jamie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 42 Jamie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 42 Jamie Drive offer parking?
No, 42 Jamie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 42 Jamie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Jamie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Jamie Drive have a pool?
No, 42 Jamie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 42 Jamie Drive have accessible units?
No, 42 Jamie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Jamie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Jamie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Jamie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Jamie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
