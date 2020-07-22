All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 407 Due West Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
407 Due West Pl
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

407 Due West Pl

407 Due West Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

407 Due West Place, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Due West Pl have any available units?
407 Due West Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 407 Due West Pl have?
Some of 407 Due West Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Due West Pl currently offering any rent specials?
407 Due West Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Due West Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Due West Pl is pet friendly.
Does 407 Due West Pl offer parking?
No, 407 Due West Pl does not offer parking.
Does 407 Due West Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Due West Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Due West Pl have a pool?
No, 407 Due West Pl does not have a pool.
Does 407 Due West Pl have accessible units?
No, 407 Due West Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Due West Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Due West Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Due West Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Due West Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College