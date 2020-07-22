All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

331 Woodland St

331 Woodland Street · No Longer Available
Location

331 Woodland Street, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. This home is on the Rently lockbox system.- Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 - $250 per pet See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Woodland St have any available units?
331 Woodland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 331 Woodland St have?
Some of 331 Woodland St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 331 Woodland St currently offering any rent specials?
331 Woodland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Woodland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Woodland St is pet friendly.
Does 331 Woodland St offer parking?
Yes, 331 Woodland St offers parking.
Does 331 Woodland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Woodland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Woodland St have a pool?
No, 331 Woodland St does not have a pool.
Does 331 Woodland St have accessible units?
No, 331 Woodland St does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Woodland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 331 Woodland St has units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Woodland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 331 Woodland St does not have units with air conditioning.
