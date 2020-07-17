All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 320 Augusta Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
320 Augusta Woods Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

320 Augusta Woods Drive

320 Augusta Woods Dr · (770) 200-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

320 Augusta Woods Dr, Paulding County, GA 30180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. Apply today on line, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. If home is equipped with a pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Augusta Woods Drive have any available units?
320 Augusta Woods Drive has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 320 Augusta Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Augusta Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Augusta Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 Augusta Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 320 Augusta Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 320 Augusta Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 320 Augusta Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Augusta Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Augusta Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 320 Augusta Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 320 Augusta Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 Augusta Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Augusta Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Augusta Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Augusta Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Augusta Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 320 Augusta Woods Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity