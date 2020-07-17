320 Augusta Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool

48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE, sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. This brand new home is loaded with everything that you are looking for, including a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures, and loads of upgrades. In addition to all this, the home cook will appreciate that the kitchen comes fully equipped with all the major kitchen appliances so delicious meals can be prepared upon move in. Apply today on line, at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. If home is equipped with a pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.