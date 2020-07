Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! 2765 Ridge Rd - Available NOW!



Enjoy this 5 acre ranch style home with storage shed. Completely fenced. . 3/2 recently renovated. Large master suite includes a double French door entry and master bath has corner garden tub, double vanities, separate shower and walk-in closet. Front porch and two covered back porches.



The $55 application fee is non-refundable and anyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



(RLNE5351554)