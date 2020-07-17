All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

269 Maxton Ave

269 Maxton Avenue · (833) 367-6963
Location

269 Maxton Avenue, Paulding County, GA 30132

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1545 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,545

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1889 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/07/20 Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single family House in Dallas.

This 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathroom unit features 1889 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with WD hookups, an attic, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, gas heating system, porch and a garage.

The unit is close to Northside Elementary School, Herschel Jones Middle School, Sal's Pizza, Earl Duncan Park at Paulding Meadows, Jones Lake, Ragsdale Inn, Hickory Hut, and many more.

Property Address: 269 Maxton Ave, Dallas, Paulding, Georgia, 30132.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5918101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Maxton Ave have any available units?
269 Maxton Ave has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 269 Maxton Ave have?
Some of 269 Maxton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Maxton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
269 Maxton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Maxton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 269 Maxton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 269 Maxton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 269 Maxton Ave offers parking.
Does 269 Maxton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 269 Maxton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Maxton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 269 Maxton Ave has a pool.
Does 269 Maxton Ave have accessible units?
No, 269 Maxton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Maxton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 Maxton Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Maxton Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 269 Maxton Ave has units with air conditioning.
