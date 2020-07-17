Amenities

Available 08/07/20 Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single family House in Dallas.



This 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathroom unit features 1889 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with WD hookups, an attic, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, gas heating system, porch and a garage.



The unit is close to Northside Elementary School, Herschel Jones Middle School, Sal's Pizza, Earl Duncan Park at Paulding Meadows, Jones Lake, Ragsdale Inn, Hickory Hut, and many more.



Property Address: 269 Maxton Ave, Dallas, Paulding, Georgia, 30132.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



