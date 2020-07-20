All apartments in Paulding County
Paulding County, GA
261 Campground School Road
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:55 PM

261 Campground School Road

261 Campground School Road · No Longer Available
Location

261 Campground School Road, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,274 sf home is located in Dallas, GA. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

