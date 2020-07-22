All apartments in Paulding County
255 Bakers Bridge Cir
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

255 Bakers Bridge Cir

255 Bakers Bridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

255 Bakers Bridge Circle, Paulding County, GA 30134

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Bakers Bridge Cir have any available units?
255 Bakers Bridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 255 Bakers Bridge Cir have?
Some of 255 Bakers Bridge Cir's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Bakers Bridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
255 Bakers Bridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Bakers Bridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Bakers Bridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 255 Bakers Bridge Cir offer parking?
No, 255 Bakers Bridge Cir does not offer parking.
Does 255 Bakers Bridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 Bakers Bridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Bakers Bridge Cir have a pool?
No, 255 Bakers Bridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 255 Bakers Bridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 255 Bakers Bridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Bakers Bridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Bakers Bridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 Bakers Bridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 255 Bakers Bridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
