Paulding County, GA
25 Trayton Way
Last updated July 6 2020 at 3:53 PM

25 Trayton Way

Location

25 Trayton Way, Paulding County, GA 30141

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2704 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
playground
Welcome home to 25 Trayton Way! Featuring a sitting room and formal dining and separate breakfast area. The kitchen opens to living room with plenty of space to entertain and even more daylight! This home also has an awesome loft area upstairs over looking foyer. Master suite has walk-in closet with shelving, double vanities, garden tub, sep shower. Located in an awesome neighborhood with pool and playground amenities.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Trayton Way have any available units?
25 Trayton Way has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Trayton Way have?
Some of 25 Trayton Way's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Trayton Way currently offering any rent specials?
25 Trayton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Trayton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Trayton Way is pet friendly.
Does 25 Trayton Way offer parking?
No, 25 Trayton Way does not offer parking.
Does 25 Trayton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Trayton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Trayton Way have a pool?
Yes, 25 Trayton Way has a pool.
Does 25 Trayton Way have accessible units?
No, 25 Trayton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Trayton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 Trayton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Trayton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Trayton Way does not have units with air conditioning.
