Paulding County, GA
207 Topaz Dr
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

207 Topaz Dr

207 Topaz Drive · No Longer Available
207 Topaz Drive, Paulding County, GA 30132

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. This home is on the Rently lockbox system. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 207 Topaz Dr have any available units?
207 Topaz Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 207 Topaz Dr have?
Some of 207 Topaz Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Topaz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
207 Topaz Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Topaz Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Topaz Dr is pet friendly.
Does 207 Topaz Dr offer parking?
Yes, 207 Topaz Dr offers parking.
Does 207 Topaz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Topaz Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Topaz Dr have a pool?
No, 207 Topaz Dr does not have a pool.
Does 207 Topaz Dr have accessible units?
No, 207 Topaz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Topaz Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Topaz Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Topaz Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Topaz Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Morehouse College