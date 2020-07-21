All apartments in Paulding County
19 Garrison Crossing
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:33 PM

19 Garrison Crossing

19 Garrison Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

19 Garrison Crossing, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fireplace, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Garrison Crossing have any available units?
19 Garrison Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 19 Garrison Crossing have?
Some of 19 Garrison Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Garrison Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
19 Garrison Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Garrison Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Garrison Crossing is pet friendly.
Does 19 Garrison Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 19 Garrison Crossing offers parking.
Does 19 Garrison Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Garrison Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Garrison Crossing have a pool?
No, 19 Garrison Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 19 Garrison Crossing have accessible units?
No, 19 Garrison Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Garrison Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Garrison Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Garrison Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Garrison Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
