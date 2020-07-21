19 Garrison Crossing

Amenities

GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fireplace, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.