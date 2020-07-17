All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 182 Sheffield Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
182 Sheffield Pl
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

182 Sheffield Pl

182 Shefield Pl · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

182 Shefield Pl, Paulding County, GA 30134

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Sheffield Pl have any available units?
182 Sheffield Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 182 Sheffield Pl have?
Some of 182 Sheffield Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Sheffield Pl currently offering any rent specials?
182 Sheffield Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Sheffield Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 182 Sheffield Pl is pet friendly.
Does 182 Sheffield Pl offer parking?
No, 182 Sheffield Pl does not offer parking.
Does 182 Sheffield Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 182 Sheffield Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Sheffield Pl have a pool?
No, 182 Sheffield Pl does not have a pool.
Does 182 Sheffield Pl have accessible units?
No, 182 Sheffield Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Sheffield Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 182 Sheffield Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Sheffield Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Sheffield Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 182 Sheffield Pl?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity