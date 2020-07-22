All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 170 Glory Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
170 Glory Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

170 Glory Lane

170 Glory Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

170 Glory Lane, Paulding County, GA 30127

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPACE - SPACE - SPACE 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home w/Bonus Room. (Sorry! No Section 8) - Sorry, No Section 8
Come home to a beautiful subdivision full of mature, well kept homes, gorgeous landscaping and convenient location. This home sits atop of a small incline and has a level backyard. Split level floor plan means you step into the foyer and can chose to go up a few stairs to the open livingroom, separate diningroom, kitchen, master, 2 secondary bedrooms and 2 bathrooms or chose to go down a few stairs to another spacious secondary bedroom and bonus room including a full bathroom, laundry and closed entrance to the garage. There are a lot of perks to this home besides space. The livingroom has vaulted ceiling, a gas burning fireplace and bay window that look out onto the front yard. The kitchen has light, wooden cabinetry with hard surface counters, appliances and still space for a portable island. You can also access the back deck and wide open backyard which is surrounded by a lovely privacy fence. There are parties to be had out back! Master bedroom has trey ceilings and ceiling fan and the ensuite bath has a jetted garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. I won't tell you everything call me and set up an appt to view the home for yourself. Located just off of Brownsville Rd close to Highway 92. Shannon Washington 770-728-3027 or swashington@brickstonemanagement.com

(RLNE2949253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Glory Lane have any available units?
170 Glory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 170 Glory Lane have?
Some of 170 Glory Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Glory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
170 Glory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Glory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Glory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 170 Glory Lane offer parking?
Yes, 170 Glory Lane offers parking.
Does 170 Glory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Glory Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Glory Lane have a pool?
No, 170 Glory Lane does not have a pool.
Does 170 Glory Lane have accessible units?
No, 170 Glory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Glory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Glory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Glory Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Glory Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College