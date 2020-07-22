170 Glory Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

SPACE - SPACE - SPACE 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home w/Bonus Room. (Sorry! No Section 8) - Sorry, No Section 8

Come home to a beautiful subdivision full of mature, well kept homes, gorgeous landscaping and convenient location. This home sits atop of a small incline and has a level backyard. Split level floor plan means you step into the foyer and can chose to go up a few stairs to the open livingroom, separate diningroom, kitchen, master, 2 secondary bedrooms and 2 bathrooms or chose to go down a few stairs to another spacious secondary bedroom and bonus room including a full bathroom, laundry and closed entrance to the garage. There are a lot of perks to this home besides space. The livingroom has vaulted ceiling, a gas burning fireplace and bay window that look out onto the front yard. The kitchen has light, wooden cabinetry with hard surface counters, appliances and still space for a portable island. You can also access the back deck and wide open backyard which is surrounded by a lovely privacy fence. There are parties to be had out back! Master bedroom has trey ceilings and ceiling fan and the ensuite bath has a jetted garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. I won't tell you everything call me and set up an appt to view the home for yourself. Located just off of Brownsville Rd close to Highway 92. Shannon Washington 770-728-3027 or swashington@brickstonemanagement.com



(RLNE2949253)