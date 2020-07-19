All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:45 PM

167 Robin Hood Drive

167 Robin Hood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

167 Robin Hood Drive, Paulding County, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,316 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5663155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 167 Robin Hood Drive have any available units?
167 Robin Hood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 167 Robin Hood Drive have?
Some of 167 Robin Hood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 167 Robin Hood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
167 Robin Hood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 167 Robin Hood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 167 Robin Hood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 167 Robin Hood Drive offer parking?
No, 167 Robin Hood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 167 Robin Hood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 167 Robin Hood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 167 Robin Hood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 167 Robin Hood Drive has a pool.
Does 167 Robin Hood Drive have accessible units?
No, 167 Robin Hood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 167 Robin Hood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 167 Robin Hood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 167 Robin Hood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 167 Robin Hood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
