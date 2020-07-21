All apartments in Paulding County
153 Barrington Court
153 Barrington Court

153 Barrington Court · No Longer Available
153 Barrington Court, Paulding County, GA 30141

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 153 Barrington Court have any available units?
153 Barrington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
Is 153 Barrington Court currently offering any rent specials?
153 Barrington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Barrington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 153 Barrington Court is pet friendly.
Does 153 Barrington Court offer parking?
No, 153 Barrington Court does not offer parking.
Does 153 Barrington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Barrington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Barrington Court have a pool?
No, 153 Barrington Court does not have a pool.
Does 153 Barrington Court have accessible units?
No, 153 Barrington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Barrington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Barrington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Barrington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Barrington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
