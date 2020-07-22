All apartments in Paulding County
Paulding County, GA
151 Presidential Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

151 Presidential Drive

151 Presidential Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

151 Presidential Drive, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances (fridge, stove, dishwasher) so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Presidential Drive have any available units?
151 Presidential Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 151 Presidential Drive have?
Some of 151 Presidential Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Presidential Drive currently offering any rent specials?
151 Presidential Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Presidential Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Presidential Drive is pet friendly.
Does 151 Presidential Drive offer parking?
No, 151 Presidential Drive does not offer parking.
Does 151 Presidential Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Presidential Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Presidential Drive have a pool?
No, 151 Presidential Drive does not have a pool.
Does 151 Presidential Drive have accessible units?
No, 151 Presidential Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Presidential Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 Presidential Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Presidential Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Presidential Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
