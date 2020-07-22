All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

147 Hillcrest Ct

147 Hillcrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

147 Hillcrest Court, Paulding County, GA 30141

This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Hillcrest Ct have any available units?
147 Hillcrest Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 147 Hillcrest Ct have?
Some of 147 Hillcrest Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Hillcrest Ct currently offering any rent specials?
147 Hillcrest Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Hillcrest Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 Hillcrest Ct is pet friendly.
Does 147 Hillcrest Ct offer parking?
No, 147 Hillcrest Ct does not offer parking.
Does 147 Hillcrest Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Hillcrest Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Hillcrest Ct have a pool?
No, 147 Hillcrest Ct does not have a pool.
Does 147 Hillcrest Ct have accessible units?
No, 147 Hillcrest Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Hillcrest Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Hillcrest Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Hillcrest Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Hillcrest Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
