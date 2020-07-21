All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 138 Birchfield Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
138 Birchfield Way
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

138 Birchfield Way

138 Birchfield Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

138 Birchfield Way, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,715 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5870411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Birchfield Way have any available units?
138 Birchfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 138 Birchfield Way have?
Some of 138 Birchfield Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Birchfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
138 Birchfield Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Birchfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 138 Birchfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 138 Birchfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 138 Birchfield Way offers parking.
Does 138 Birchfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Birchfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Birchfield Way have a pool?
Yes, 138 Birchfield Way has a pool.
Does 138 Birchfield Way have accessible units?
No, 138 Birchfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Birchfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Birchfield Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Birchfield Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 Birchfield Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College