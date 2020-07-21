All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 1311 Double Branches Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
1311 Double Branches Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:09 AM

1311 Double Branches Lane

1311 Double Branches Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1311 Double Branches Lane, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This well maintain 6 bedrooms 3 and half beautiful front brick, 2 garage home, in a beautiful community is for rent. Please, schedule the showing through showing time. Hurry up, it would not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Double Branches Lane have any available units?
1311 Double Branches Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 1311 Double Branches Lane have?
Some of 1311 Double Branches Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Double Branches Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Double Branches Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Double Branches Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Double Branches Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paulding County.
Does 1311 Double Branches Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1311 Double Branches Lane offers parking.
Does 1311 Double Branches Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Double Branches Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Double Branches Lane have a pool?
No, 1311 Double Branches Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Double Branches Lane have accessible units?
No, 1311 Double Branches Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Double Branches Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1311 Double Branches Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Double Branches Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Double Branches Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College