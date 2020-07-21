All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

130 Pine Shadows Court

130 Pine Shadows Court · No Longer Available
Location

130 Pine Shadows Court, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,124 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5063584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Pine Shadows Court have any available units?
130 Pine Shadows Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 130 Pine Shadows Court have?
Some of 130 Pine Shadows Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Pine Shadows Court currently offering any rent specials?
130 Pine Shadows Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Pine Shadows Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Pine Shadows Court is pet friendly.
Does 130 Pine Shadows Court offer parking?
Yes, 130 Pine Shadows Court offers parking.
Does 130 Pine Shadows Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Pine Shadows Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Pine Shadows Court have a pool?
Yes, 130 Pine Shadows Court has a pool.
Does 130 Pine Shadows Court have accessible units?
No, 130 Pine Shadows Court does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Pine Shadows Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Pine Shadows Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Pine Shadows Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 130 Pine Shadows Court has units with air conditioning.
