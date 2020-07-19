All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 1236 McPherson Church Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
1236 McPherson Church Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1236 McPherson Church Road

1236 Mcpherson Church Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1236 Mcpherson Church Road, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,120 sf home is located in Dallas, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 McPherson Church Road have any available units?
1236 McPherson Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 1236 McPherson Church Road have?
Some of 1236 McPherson Church Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 McPherson Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
1236 McPherson Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 McPherson Church Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 McPherson Church Road is pet friendly.
Does 1236 McPherson Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 1236 McPherson Church Road offers parking.
Does 1236 McPherson Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 McPherson Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 McPherson Church Road have a pool?
No, 1236 McPherson Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 1236 McPherson Church Road have accessible units?
No, 1236 McPherson Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 McPherson Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 McPherson Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 McPherson Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 McPherson Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College