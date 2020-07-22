All apartments in Paulding County
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM

123 6th Ave

123 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

123 6th Avenue, Paulding County, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 6th Ave have any available units?
123 6th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 123 6th Ave have?
Some of 123 6th Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 6th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
123 6th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 6th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 6th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 123 6th Ave offer parking?
No, 123 6th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 123 6th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 6th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 6th Ave have a pool?
No, 123 6th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 123 6th Ave have accessible units?
No, 123 6th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 123 6th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 6th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 6th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 6th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
