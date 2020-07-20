Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 119 Crestover Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
119 Crestover Ln
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
119 Crestover Ln
119 Crestover Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
119 Crestover Lane, Paulding County, GA 30127
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 2 story home in Powder Springs - Beautiful 2 story home in Powder Springs. Access to community pool within walking distance of the house.
(RLNE4992963)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 119 Crestover Ln have any available units?
119 Crestover Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Paulding County, GA
.
Is 119 Crestover Ln currently offering any rent specials?
119 Crestover Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Crestover Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Crestover Ln is pet friendly.
Does 119 Crestover Ln offer parking?
No, 119 Crestover Ln does not offer parking.
Does 119 Crestover Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Crestover Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Crestover Ln have a pool?
Yes, 119 Crestover Ln has a pool.
Does 119 Crestover Ln have accessible units?
No, 119 Crestover Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Crestover Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Crestover Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Crestover Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Crestover Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Similar Pages
Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
Cartersville, GA
Dallas, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Hiram, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Acworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Austell, GA
Mableton, GA
Rome, GA
Carrollton, GA
Union City, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Holly Springs, GA
East Point, GA
Fairburn, GA
Vinings, GA
College Park, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College