Paulding County, GA
101 Settlers Ridge Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

101 Settlers Ridge Lane

101 Settlers Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

101 Settlers Ridge Lane, Paulding County, GA 30141

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,800 sf home is located in Hiram, GA. This home features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and 2 car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Settlers Ridge Lane have any available units?
101 Settlers Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 101 Settlers Ridge Lane have?
Some of 101 Settlers Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Settlers Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
101 Settlers Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Settlers Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Settlers Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 101 Settlers Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 101 Settlers Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 101 Settlers Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Settlers Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Settlers Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 101 Settlers Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 101 Settlers Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 101 Settlers Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Settlers Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Settlers Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Settlers Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Settlers Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
