All apartments in Paulding County
Find more places like 1 Bainbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paulding County, GA
/
1 Bainbridge Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:40 PM

1 Bainbridge Drive

1 Bainbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1 Bainbridge Drive, Paulding County, GA 30132

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Adorable home on large cul-de-sac lot with a basement. Updated kitchen is beautiful with stainless appliances, granite and gorgeous white cabinets! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features hardwood floors, walk in closets, and hard to find master on main!! Wonderful location convenient to stores, shopping and Dallas Hwy.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Bainbridge Drive have any available units?
1 Bainbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paulding County, GA.
What amenities does 1 Bainbridge Drive have?
Some of 1 Bainbridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Bainbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bainbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bainbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Bainbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1 Bainbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1 Bainbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1 Bainbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Bainbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bainbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1 Bainbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1 Bainbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Bainbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bainbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Bainbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Bainbridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Bainbridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr
Dallas, GA 30157
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky
Hiram, GA 30141
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle
Hiram, GA 30141

Similar Pages

Paulding County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GACartersville, GADallas, GAPowder Springs, GAHiram, GAVilla Rica, GAAcworth, GA
Lithia Springs, GAAustell, GAMableton, GARome, GACarrollton, GAUnion City, GAFair Oaks, GAHolly Springs, GAEast Point, GAFairburn, GAVinings, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College