Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
3530 Kingsbrooke Court
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

3530 Kingsbrooke Court

Panthersville
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Location

3530 Kingsbrooke Court, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!*** Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Kingsbrooke Court have any available units?
3530 Kingsbrooke Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 3530 Kingsbrooke Court have?
Some of 3530 Kingsbrooke Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Kingsbrooke Court currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Kingsbrooke Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Kingsbrooke Court pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Kingsbrooke Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 3530 Kingsbrooke Court offer parking?
Yes, 3530 Kingsbrooke Court offers parking.
Does 3530 Kingsbrooke Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Kingsbrooke Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Kingsbrooke Court have a pool?
No, 3530 Kingsbrooke Court does not have a pool.
Does 3530 Kingsbrooke Court have accessible units?
No, 3530 Kingsbrooke Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Kingsbrooke Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3530 Kingsbrooke Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 Kingsbrooke Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 Kingsbrooke Court does not have units with air conditioning.

