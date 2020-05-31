Rent Calculator
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:39 PM
Location
3269 Abbeywood Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in ready, all white appliance include washer and dryer. Gated Community. Near Marta.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3269 Abbeywood Drive have any available units?
3269 Abbeywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Panthersville, GA
.
What amenities does 3269 Abbeywood Drive have?
Some of 3269 Abbeywood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3269 Abbeywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3269 Abbeywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3269 Abbeywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3269 Abbeywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Panthersville
.
Does 3269 Abbeywood Drive offer parking?
No, 3269 Abbeywood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3269 Abbeywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3269 Abbeywood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3269 Abbeywood Drive have a pool?
No, 3269 Abbeywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3269 Abbeywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3269 Abbeywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3269 Abbeywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3269 Abbeywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3269 Abbeywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3269 Abbeywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
