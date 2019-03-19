All apartments in Panthersville
Panthersville, GA
2897 Battle Forrest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2897 Battle Forrest Drive

2897 Battle Forrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2897 Battle Forrest Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 15th and receive April Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,477 sf home is located in Decatur, GA. This home features beautifulvinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard and an extra storage shed, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2897 Battle Forrest Drive have any available units?
2897 Battle Forrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2897 Battle Forrest Drive have?
Some of 2897 Battle Forrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2897 Battle Forrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2897 Battle Forrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2897 Battle Forrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2897 Battle Forrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2897 Battle Forrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2897 Battle Forrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 2897 Battle Forrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2897 Battle Forrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2897 Battle Forrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2897 Battle Forrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2897 Battle Forrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2897 Battle Forrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2897 Battle Forrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2897 Battle Forrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2897 Battle Forrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2897 Battle Forrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
