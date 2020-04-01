All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2864 Da Vinci Boulevard
Last updated April 1 2020 at 12:17 AM

2864 Da Vinci Boulevard

2864 Da Vinci Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2864 Da Vinci Boulevard, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
5 bed 3 bath home on over 1/3 acre. Features an eat-in kitchen and living room with a fireplace. Additional family room and two addtl beds plus bath on the lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard have any available units?
2864 Da Vinci Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2864 Da Vinci Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2864 Da Vinci Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College