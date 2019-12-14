All apartments in Panthersville
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

2835 Vicksburg Ct

2835 Vicksburg Court · No Longer Available
Location

2835 Vicksburg Court, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large home is undergoing a full renovation and will feature fresh paint and several other upgrades.

(RLNE5202402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 Vicksburg Ct have any available units?
2835 Vicksburg Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2835 Vicksburg Ct have?
Some of 2835 Vicksburg Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 Vicksburg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2835 Vicksburg Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 Vicksburg Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2835 Vicksburg Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2835 Vicksburg Ct offer parking?
No, 2835 Vicksburg Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2835 Vicksburg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 Vicksburg Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 Vicksburg Ct have a pool?
No, 2835 Vicksburg Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2835 Vicksburg Ct have accessible units?
No, 2835 Vicksburg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 Vicksburg Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 Vicksburg Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 Vicksburg Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2835 Vicksburg Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

