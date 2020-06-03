All apartments in Panthersville
Panthersville, GA
2830 Battle Forrest Drive
2830 Battle Forrest Drive

2830 Battle Forrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2830 Battle Forrest Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW***Stunningly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2830 Battle Forrest Drive have any available units?
2830 Battle Forrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2830 Battle Forrest Drive have?
Some of 2830 Battle Forrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Battle Forrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Battle Forrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2830 Battle Forrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2830 Battle Forrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2830 Battle Forrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2830 Battle Forrest Drive offers parking.
Does 2830 Battle Forrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2830 Battle Forrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2830 Battle Forrest Drive have a pool?
No, 2830 Battle Forrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2830 Battle Forrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2830 Battle Forrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2830 Battle Forrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2830 Battle Forrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2830 Battle Forrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2830 Battle Forrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
