2830 Battle Forrest Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034 Panthersville
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW***Stunningly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2830 Battle Forrest Drive have any available units?
2830 Battle Forrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2830 Battle Forrest Drive have?
Some of 2830 Battle Forrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2830 Battle Forrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2830 Battle Forrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.