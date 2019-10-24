All apartments in Panthersville
2806 Hillside Way
2806 Hillside Way

Location

2806 Hillside Way, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

This three story town home is conveniently located off of Flat Shoals Road in Decatur. Recently renovated to include granite countertops, stainless appliances. Separate dining room. Contemporary gray paint throughout. And yes, this home has 3.5 bathrooms.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings(past five years) and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications and felony restrictions are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Application fee is non-refundable but applications may be transferred to other Brandywine Homes for 60 days from submission. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition. We require approved applicants to take possession of the home within 15 days from your application acceptance date.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE HOME WITHOUT A NUMERIC CODE ISSUED BY THE LISTING AGENT.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,450

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2806 Hillside Way have any available units?
2806 Hillside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2806 Hillside Way have?
Some of 2806 Hillside Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2806 Hillside Way currently offering any rent specials?
2806 Hillside Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2806 Hillside Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2806 Hillside Way is pet friendly.
Does 2806 Hillside Way offer parking?
No, 2806 Hillside Way does not offer parking.
Does 2806 Hillside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2806 Hillside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2806 Hillside Way have a pool?
No, 2806 Hillside Way does not have a pool.
Does 2806 Hillside Way have accessible units?
No, 2806 Hillside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2806 Hillside Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2806 Hillside Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2806 Hillside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2806 Hillside Way does not have units with air conditioning.

