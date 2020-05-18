All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2751 Lloyd Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2751 Lloyd Road
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM

2751 Lloyd Road

2751 Lloyd Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2751 Lloyd Road, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!***Available Now! Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2751 Lloyd Road have any available units?
2751 Lloyd Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2751 Lloyd Road have?
Some of 2751 Lloyd Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2751 Lloyd Road currently offering any rent specials?
2751 Lloyd Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2751 Lloyd Road pet-friendly?
No, 2751 Lloyd Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2751 Lloyd Road offer parking?
Yes, 2751 Lloyd Road offers parking.
Does 2751 Lloyd Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2751 Lloyd Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2751 Lloyd Road have a pool?
No, 2751 Lloyd Road does not have a pool.
Does 2751 Lloyd Road have accessible units?
No, 2751 Lloyd Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2751 Lloyd Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2751 Lloyd Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2751 Lloyd Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2751 Lloyd Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College