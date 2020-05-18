2751 Lloyd Road, Panthersville, GA 30034 Panthersville
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
***VACANT AVAILABLE NOW!***Available Now! Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
