All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2749 Williamsburg Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2749 Williamsburg Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

2749 Williamsburg Drive

2749 Williamsburg Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2749 Williamsburg Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 Williamsburg Drive have any available units?
2749 Williamsburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2749 Williamsburg Drive have?
Some of 2749 Williamsburg Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2749 Williamsburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2749 Williamsburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 Williamsburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2749 Williamsburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2749 Williamsburg Drive offer parking?
No, 2749 Williamsburg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2749 Williamsburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2749 Williamsburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 Williamsburg Drive have a pool?
No, 2749 Williamsburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2749 Williamsburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 2749 Williamsburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 Williamsburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2749 Williamsburg Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2749 Williamsburg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2749 Williamsburg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College