Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2629 Preston Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 10:57 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2629 Preston Drive
2629 Preston Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2629 Preston Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOW! Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2629 Preston Drive have any available units?
2629 Preston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Panthersville, GA
.
What amenities does 2629 Preston Drive have?
Some of 2629 Preston Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2629 Preston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Preston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Preston Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2629 Preston Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Panthersville
.
Does 2629 Preston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2629 Preston Drive offers parking.
Does 2629 Preston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2629 Preston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Preston Drive have a pool?
No, 2629 Preston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2629 Preston Drive have accessible units?
No, 2629 Preston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Preston Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2629 Preston Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2629 Preston Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2629 Preston Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
