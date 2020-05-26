All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2590 Mcglynn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2590 Mcglynn Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

2590 Mcglynn Drive

2590 Mcglynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2590 Mcglynn Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2590 Mcglynn Drive have any available units?
2590 Mcglynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2590 Mcglynn Drive have?
Some of 2590 Mcglynn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2590 Mcglynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2590 Mcglynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2590 Mcglynn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2590 Mcglynn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2590 Mcglynn Drive offer parking?
No, 2590 Mcglynn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2590 Mcglynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2590 Mcglynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2590 Mcglynn Drive have a pool?
No, 2590 Mcglynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2590 Mcglynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2590 Mcglynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2590 Mcglynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2590 Mcglynn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2590 Mcglynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2590 Mcglynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College