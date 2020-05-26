2590 Mcglynn Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034 Panthersville
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2590 Mcglynn Drive have any available units?
2590 Mcglynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2590 Mcglynn Drive have?
Some of 2590 Mcglynn Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2590 Mcglynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2590 Mcglynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.