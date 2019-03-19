All apartments in Panthersville
2579 Charleston Terrace
2579 Charleston Terrace

Location

2579 Charleston Terrace, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have finished refreshing this lovely 3.2 home located convenient to I-20 in Decatur and it is available for a quick move in. Separate living and dining room, large family room off the eat-in kitchen. Soft blue/ gray paint gives this home a calming effect. Master bath is spacious and has a garden tub, separate shower. Great location with easy access to I-20.

Special Remarks:
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has no history of eviction filings, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Detailed information on our qualifications are located on our website for your review.

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Incomplete applications will delay processing.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We utilize Rently.com to show our properties but you must gain access directly through our exclusive listing agent. Please submit a showing request and we will contact you to schedule a viewing date.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,340, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,340, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2579 Charleston Terrace have any available units?
2579 Charleston Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
Is 2579 Charleston Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2579 Charleston Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2579 Charleston Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2579 Charleston Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2579 Charleston Terrace offer parking?
No, 2579 Charleston Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2579 Charleston Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2579 Charleston Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2579 Charleston Terrace have a pool?
No, 2579 Charleston Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2579 Charleston Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2579 Charleston Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2579 Charleston Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2579 Charleston Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2579 Charleston Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2579 Charleston Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

