Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:24 AM

2511 Greenville Way

2511 Greenville Way · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Greenville Way, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in quiet community close to expressway minutes from downtown Atlanta. Home has separate sunken den, formal living room, dining area, rear deck and huge back yard for lots of entertainment and relaxation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Greenville Way have any available units?
2511 Greenville Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2511 Greenville Way have?
Some of 2511 Greenville Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Greenville Way currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Greenville Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Greenville Way pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Greenville Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2511 Greenville Way offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Greenville Way offers parking.
Does 2511 Greenville Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Greenville Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Greenville Way have a pool?
No, 2511 Greenville Way does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Greenville Way have accessible units?
No, 2511 Greenville Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Greenville Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Greenville Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 Greenville Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 Greenville Way does not have units with air conditioning.
