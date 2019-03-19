All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2499 Shiloh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2499 Shiloh Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2499 Shiloh Drive

2499 Shiloh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2499 Shiloh Drive, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,473 sf home is located in Decatur, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car port. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2499 Shiloh Drive have any available units?
2499 Shiloh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2499 Shiloh Drive have?
Some of 2499 Shiloh Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2499 Shiloh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2499 Shiloh Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2499 Shiloh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2499 Shiloh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2499 Shiloh Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2499 Shiloh Drive does offer parking.
Does 2499 Shiloh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2499 Shiloh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2499 Shiloh Drive have a pool?
No, 2499 Shiloh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2499 Shiloh Drive have accessible units?
No, 2499 Shiloh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2499 Shiloh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2499 Shiloh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2499 Shiloh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2499 Shiloh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College