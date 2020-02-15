Rent Calculator
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2478 Shady Shoals Court
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2478 Shady Shoals Court
2478 Shady Shoals Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2478 Shady Shoals Court, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have any available units?
2478 Shady Shoals Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Panthersville, GA
.
What amenities does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have?
Some of 2478 Shady Shoals Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2478 Shady Shoals Court currently offering any rent specials?
2478 Shady Shoals Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2478 Shady Shoals Court pet-friendly?
No, 2478 Shady Shoals Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Panthersville
.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court offer parking?
Yes, 2478 Shady Shoals Court offers parking.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2478 Shady Shoals Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have a pool?
No, 2478 Shady Shoals Court does not have a pool.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have accessible units?
No, 2478 Shady Shoals Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2478 Shady Shoals Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2478 Shady Shoals Court does not have units with air conditioning.
