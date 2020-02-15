All apartments in Panthersville
Find more places like 2478 Shady Shoals Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Panthersville, GA
/
2478 Shady Shoals Court
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

2478 Shady Shoals Court

2478 Shady Shoals Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Panthersville
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2478 Shady Shoals Court, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have any available units?
2478 Shady Shoals Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have?
Some of 2478 Shady Shoals Court's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2478 Shady Shoals Court currently offering any rent specials?
2478 Shady Shoals Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2478 Shady Shoals Court pet-friendly?
No, 2478 Shady Shoals Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court offer parking?
Yes, 2478 Shady Shoals Court offers parking.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2478 Shady Shoals Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have a pool?
No, 2478 Shady Shoals Court does not have a pool.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have accessible units?
No, 2478 Shady Shoals Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2478 Shady Shoals Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2478 Shady Shoals Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2478 Shady Shoals Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Panthersville 2 BedroomsPanthersville 3 Bedrooms
Panthersville Apartments with BalconyPanthersville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Panthersville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GA
Jackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College